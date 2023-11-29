Jill Biden brings a holiday ice rink to the White House for children to skate and play hockey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has brought an ice rink to the White House lawn for children to skate and play hockey during the holidays. The first lady opened the rink Wednesday evening. Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Brian Boitano and the comic-strip dog Snoopy performed, among others. The White House says the rink will operate during December. Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren and children from families with service members, frontline workers, first responders and educators will be invited to skate. The National Hockey League and its players union will provide hockey lessons.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.