Gay couple in Nepal becomes the 1st to officially register same-sex marriage in the country

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A gay couple in Nepal on Wednesday became the first in the nation to receive official same-sex marriage status. The Himalayan nation is one of the first in Asia to allow it. Earlier this year, Nepal’s supreme court issued an interim order enabling the registration of same-sex marriages for the first time. The couple married six years ago at a temple following Hindu tradition, with a priest conducting the rituals among friends and family. But they had no certificate showing their marriage was legal. The couple was celebrating in the village Wednesday.

