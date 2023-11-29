FBI: Man wearing Captain America backpack stole items from senators’ desks during Capitol riot

A Virginia man has been arrested on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a Captain America backpack and stole items from senators’ desks on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The FBI says Ryan Joseph Orlando took a pen from the desk of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, and a drink coaster from the desk of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Court records show Orlando was arrested Monday on charges including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and unauthorized entry on the floor of a House of Congress. Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Orlando.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.