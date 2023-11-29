Families of American hostages in Gaza describe their anguish and call on US government for help
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Families of American hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are describing their anguish and calling on the U.S. and Israeli governments to do all they can to bring home their loved ones home. The family members are in Washington on Wednesday, where they are making their case to journalists and to members of Congress and Biden administration officials. Among those present are relatives of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, who was released on Sunday. One couple says that not knowing if and when their son will be freed has been “a living hell.”