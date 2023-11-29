Deutsche Bank was keen to land a ‘whale’ of a client in Trump, documents at his fraud trial show

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank viewed Donald Trump as a “whale” of a client, wanted to land him and eagerly cultivated a relationship that grew from $13,000 worth of revenue to $6 million in two years. That’s according to documents presented Wednesday at the former president’s civil fraud trial in New York. The bank’s dealings with Trump are a key issue in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. Trump and his company are accused of hoodwinking lenders and insurers by presenting them with grossly inflated statements of his asset values. The defendants deny any wrongdoing. They’re trying to show that the bank felt delighted, not deceived, by Trump and courted his business.

