Congress is eying immigration limits as GOP demands border changes in swap for Biden overseas aid
By LISA MASCARO, STEPHEN GROVES and REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican demands to stop the flow of migrants at the Mexico-U.S. border have left Congress scrambling. Republicans are pushing Democrats for an immigration deal in exchange for President Joe Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine and Israel and security needs. Senators are discussing ways to restrict the asylum and humanitarian parole process used by thousands of people to temporarily stay in the U.S. while their cases are considered. Immigrant advocates say gutting the programs will only create more chaos. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he’s using the tools available to manage unprecedented global migration.