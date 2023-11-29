Businesses where George Floyd was killed sue Minneapolis, saying police are not protecting the area

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several stores where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in 2020 are suing the city for about $1.5 million. The lawsuit by Cup Foods and several other businesses accuses the city of not policing the area and blocking customers from the businesses. City officials have said they offered a range of support for the businesses, including $1.5 million in forgivable loans. Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. Chauvin is now serving decades in prison for Floyd’s death.

