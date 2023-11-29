Algeria passes law to protect media freedom. Others used to imprison journalists remain on the books

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has passed a law enshrining new media freedoms and repealing old measures that allowed journalists to be prosecuted for what they write. The move Tuesday is being hailed as a major achievement by the country’s officials and has been well received by journalists. But some question its timing one year before President Abdelmajid Tebboune is up for reelection. Throughout his tenure, press freedom concerns have grown in Algeria as journalists known for writing critically about the government have been pursued and imprisoned. Other laws used to sentence them, including one banning outlets from accepting foreign funds, remain on the books.

