Strike over privatizing Sao Paulo public transport causes crowds, delays in metro area of 20 million

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Long lines have appeared in Sao Paulo’s bus and subway stations as a strike opposing privatization efforts of public transport in South America’s largest city caused delays. Traffic on some routes has stalled completely in the metropolitan area of 20 million people. The Sao Paulo state governor, who took office in January, called the strike “unreasonable.” It is not clear how long the strike would last, and there appears to be little room for negotiations. The subway workers union claims that privatization would lead to more expensive fares and poor service. Part of Brazil’s opposition agrees.

