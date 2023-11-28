Staff reassigned at Florida school after allegations that transgender student played on girls’ team

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of students participated in a walkout at a South Florida high school, a day after their principal and four other staff members were removed from their positions as officials investigate allegations of a transgender student being allowed to play on a girls’ volleyball team, in violation of state law. The demonstration occurred Tuesday at Monarch High School in Broward County. Local news footage shows a large crowd of students walking out of the school building and congregating outside on school property. In 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president as a Republican, signed a state law that bars transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes identified as girls at birth.

