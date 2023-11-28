Small plane crashes into car on Minnesota roadway; pilot and driver suffer only minor injuries

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane and a car’s driver have escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after the plane crashed into the car in suburban Minneapolis. The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on a county road in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Police say it appeared the plane was approaching Crystal Airport when it experienced a mechanical problem and lost power. The pilot tried to make an emergency landing and collided with the car. The 23-year-old pilot was alone in the plane and was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The 32-year-old man driving on the roadway was alone in his vehicle and was taken to a hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

