R&B singer Kiana Ledé is taking back control of her music and her life
By GARY GERARD HAMILTON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer Kiana Ledé is launching the international leg of her “Grudges” tour Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, and will include stops in Paris, London and Berlin. Ledé, who wrapped up her domestic dates in October, is supporting her “Grudges” album which she released during the summer. Her 17-track sophomore project, which includes the Ella Mai-assisted “Jealous” and the sultry track “Deeper,” highlights vulnerability as she reveals personal traumas on songs like “Deserve,” which discusses a sexual assault. Ledé, known for popular records like “Wicked Games” and “EX,” which reached No. 9 on Billboard’s hot R&B songs, also discusses being diagnosed as bipolar and her journey with therapy.