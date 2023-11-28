Putin accuses the West of trying to ‘dismember and plunder’ Russia in a ranting speech

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as an existential battle against purported attempts by the West to destroy Russia, a ranting speech ahead of a presidential election campaign. Putin, who is the longest-serving Russian leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, is expected to soon declare his intention to seek another six-year term in a presidential election next March. Speaking to participants of Tuesday’s meeting organized by the Russian Orthodox Church, Putin charged that “we are defending the security and well-being of our people, the highest, historical right to be Russia – a strong, independent power, a country-civilization.” He accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to “dismember and plunder” Russia.

