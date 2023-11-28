Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter’s music video spurs outrage for using NY Catholic church as a setting

NEW YORK (AP) — A pop singer’s use of a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn for parts of a music video has led to its pastor being penalized. The pastor had been stripped of his administrative duties after Sabrina Carpenter’s video release and officials are holding a Mass to restore the church’s “sanctity.” Carpenter released the video for “Feather” on Oct. 31. She’s filmed wearing a short tulle dress and black veil while dancing in the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn issued a statement saying that proper procedures had not been followed and it was “appalled.” Emails seeking comment were sent to representatives for Carpenter and the video director.

