Millennial Money: 5 steps to creating financial boundaries during the holidays

The holidays are a time when travel, gift buying and family outings are abundant. The season can lead you to feel pressured to spend more than you usually would. For this reason, it’s important to have financial boundaries in place to safeguard your finances. The steps that can help you establish and uphold financial boundaries include creating a financial plan for 2024, learning how to say no, acknowledging any guilt that comes up and exploring your beliefs around holiday spending. It’s also important to acknowledge that pressure to spend during the holidays is normal, but it doesn’t have to derail your finances.

