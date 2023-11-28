Georgia’s state taxes at fuel pumps to resume as Brian Kemp’s tax break ends, at least for now

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel as state motor fuel taxes return on Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s rollback of the state taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Republican Kemp began waiving the taxes in September. Georgia’s governor can suspend tax collections during an emergency as long as state lawmakers approve the action the next time they meet. But because the General Assembly is beginning a special session Wednesday, Kemp could not extend the waiver of the taxes past then.

