Dutch election winner Wilders taps former center-left minister to look at possible coalitions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Far-right Dutch election winner Geert Wilders has tapped a former minister from the center-left Labor Party to investigate possible coalitions. The move comes a day after Wilders’ first choice quit amid fraud allegations. Ahead of a meeting Tuesday that confirmed the appointment of Ronald Plasterk as “scout” to hold talks with political leaders about possible coalitions, Wilders said on social media that his Party for Freedom, or PVV, which is known for its anti-Islam, anti-migration platform “is for everyone.” The president of the lower house of the Dutch parliament confirmed that a large majority of party leaders had approved Plasterk as the new scout, saying he has “broad political support.”

