Eddie Izzard returns to New York for a version of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ with just one actor onstage

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Izzard is returning to a New York stage this winter for an ambitious version of “Hamlet.” It’s ambitious because the actor-comedian will be the only one on stage. Izzard will play all the William Shakespeare parts in a one-person staging adapted by Izzard’s brother, Mark, and directed by Selena Cadell. Performances at Greenwich House Theater run from Jan. 25-March 3. “Hamlet” sees Izzard reunited with Mark and Cadell after all three worked on a one-person adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations,” which played at Greenwich House and in London’s West End last year.

