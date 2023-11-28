Authorities face calls to declare a hate crime in Vermont shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vigils for three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot in Vermont over the weekend have prompted calls for authorities to recognize the violence as a hate crime, and for unity among the Jewish and Arab communities. Forty-eight-year-old Jason Eaton was arrested after the shootings and is being held without bail on three counts of attempted murder. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on Monday. One of the students said in a statement read at a vigil that as much as he appreciates the love and support of the community, “I am but one casualty in a much wider conflict.”

