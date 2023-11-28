Alaska landslide survivor says force of impact threw her around ‘like a piece of weightless popcorn’

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — A survivor of the deadly landslide in Alaska last week says the force of the impact threw her around like a “piece of weightless popcorn.” Christina Florschutz was in the upstairs of her home when the slide took out three homes Nov. 20 near the island community of Wrangell. Four people were killed and two remain missing, including her husband Otto. Christina Florschutz survived the night with the help of fleece she found in the debris from her sewing room and was rescued the following morning. She considers the circumstances of her survival to be a miracle, and expressed gratitude to the community for their support.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.