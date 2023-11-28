A Pakistani court orders public trial for imprisoned ex-premier Khan on charge of revealing secrets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has ordered a public trial in prison of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of revealing official secrets. The popular opposition politician is already behind bars on a corruption charge but has a slew of other cases against him. The latest ruling means journalists and supporters of Khan can attend the trial, which will be held in prison because authorities say it is too dangerous for him to appear in a regular courtroom. The trial will determine whether Khan breached the official secrets acts by waving around a confidential diplomatic letter after his ouster through no-confidence in parliament in April 2022. Khan has not appeared in public since August, when he was sentenced to three years for corruption.

