A Hong Kong Court hears final arguments in subversion trial of pro-democracy activists

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has started hearing the final arguments of some of the city’s best-known pro-democracy activists tried under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. The activists’ subversion trial which continued Wednesday is the biggest prosecution yet under such law. They may face up to life in prison if convicted. The defendants were among 47 activists arrested in 2021 under the sweeping national security law imposed following massive anti-government protests four years ago. They were charged in connection to an informal 2020 primary election to pick candidates who could win the territory’s Legislative Council.

