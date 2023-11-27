Woman shocked with Taser while on ground is suing police officer and chief for not reporting it

DENVER (AP) — A woman who was shocked in the back with a Taser while lying on the ground in Pueblo, Colorado, last year is suing the police officer who stunned her and the city’s police chief. Cristy Gonzales, who was suspected of stealing a vehicle, is accusing the police department of failing to report excessive force by the officer to state regulators. The federal lawsuit filed Sunday says that even though the police department found Cpl. Bennie Villanueva used excessive force against her and another person several weeks later, it withheld the information from the state board which oversees who is qualified to serve in law enforcement. The police chief didn’t respond to a request for comment.

