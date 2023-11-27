Trump says he will renew efforts to replace ‘Obamacare’ if he wins a second term
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the contentious fight over the Affordable Care Act. He posted on his social media site Saturday that he is “seriously looking at alternatives” to “Obamacare” if he wins a second term. Democratic President Joe Biden’s campaign cast the call as yet another “extremist” proposal from the GOP front-runner. The back-and-forth points to what could be a key issue in a general election rematch between Trump and Biden. Health care has generally been a better issue for Democrats than Republicans, who have largely abandoned efforts to repeal the law in recent years.