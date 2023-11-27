Texas governor skydives for first time alongside 106-year-old World War II veteran

FENTRESS, Texas (AP) — Add this to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s high ambitions: Parachuting from a plane. The three-term Republican governor skydived Monday for the first time, completing a tandem jump from about 8,000 feet above the suburbs between Austin and San Antonio. He was joined on the plane by 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke, who jumped separately. Blaschke is a previous Guinness World Records title holder for oldest tandem skydive. Last month, a 104-year-old Chicago woman skydived in an effort to become the new record holder, but she died a week after her jump.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.