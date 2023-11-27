Montana man intends to plead guilty to threatening US Sen. Jon Tester

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man intends to plead guilty to threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Jon Tester under a deal with federal prosecutors. The plea deal disclosed Monday calls for the dismissal of a second charge that alleged the man also threatened to kill President Joe Biden. Anthony James Cross of Billings faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing if the court accepts the agreement. Cross has been jailed since April on state charges for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a pellet gun. His plea deal in the federal case comes as threats against public officials have been climbing in recent years.

