Man accused of threatening shooting at New Hampshire school changes plea to guilty

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Court records say a Maine man charged with using social media to threaten to commit a shooting at a New Hampshire high school has changed his plea to guilty. Police charged Kyle Hendrickson with criminal threatening with a firearm in April. They said he posted a video with a gun outside Portsmouth High School that month in which he threatened to “shoot up the school.” A federal grand jury subsequently indicted Hendrickson in September on charges of interstate threatening communications and possessing a firearm in a school zone. Court records say Hendrickson now intends to plead guilty to those charges and is due in court on Dec. 11.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.