Alex Murdaugh, already convicted of murder, will be sentenced for stealing from 18 clients

Already serving time for murder, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will now be sentenced for stealing from his clients. Tuesday’s hearing will allow any of his 18 victims to look him in the eye and say to him whatever they want. State prosecutors and Murdaugh’s lawyers agreed to a 27-year prison sentence. It is an insurance policy in case Murdaugh’s conviction and life without parole sentence for the slayings of his wife and son are overturned on appeal. Murdaugh admitted to the thefts in court earlier this month but the judge delayed sentencing so all his victims could confront him. Murdaugh has adamantly denied killing his wife, Maggie, and his younger son, Paul.

