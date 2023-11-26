The body of an abducted anti-mining activist is found in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico say they have found the body of anti-mining activist Higinio Trinidad de la Cruz. Prosecutors said De la Cruz’s body was found Sunday on a rural road in the state of Jalisco near the border with the neighboring state of Colima. They said de la Cruz appeared to have been shot to death. He was an environmental and community activist in the Jalisco town of Ayotitlan. The community group Tiskini said in a statement that de la Cruz had opposed both illegal logging and iron ore mining that has long split the community.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.