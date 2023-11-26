SZA rules the 2023 Soul Train Awards
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — The 2023 Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night and it was a good time, especially for singer SZA.
The awards show – which honors the best in Black culture, music and entertainment, and is named for the long-running review show “Soul Train” – was hosted by Emmy-winning actor, recording artist, producer and entrepreneur Keke Palmer. The night was a big one for SZA, who scored four wins, taking home trophies for best R&B/Soul female artist, album of the year, song of the year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.
Usher won three statuettes: best R&B/Soul male artist, certified soul award and best collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Victoria Monét was awarded two: best dance performance and video of the year.
There will be encore presentations of the show on Monday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, November 29, at 6 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
See the full list of winners below:
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Usher
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
SZA
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Usher
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“All Things”- Kirk Franklin
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Snooze” – SZA
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“SOS”- SZA
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Snooze” – SZA
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“On My Mama”- Victoria Monét
BEST COLLABORATION
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
BEST GROUP
Maverick City Music
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
SPIRIT OF SOUL AWARD
Janelle Monáe
