Syria says an Israeli airstrike hit the Damascus airport and put it out of service

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say an Israeli airstrike has hit the international airport in the Syrian capital and put it out of commission. SANA, citing an unnamed military official, said Sunday that Israel fired missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights, striking Damascus International Airport and other areas in the Damascus countryside causing material damage. There was no mention of casualties. Britain-based opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the strikes come just hours after the airport resumed flights after a monthlong hiatus following a previous Israeli strike. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

