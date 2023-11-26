Pakistan’s army says it killed 8 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan

Pakistan’s military says its forces raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of the local Taliban and killed eight militants. Elsewhere, a suicide bomber on Monday targeted a vehicle with security forces in the northwestern Bannu district, killing two civilians and wounding 10 others, including three soldiers. In Sunday’s raid, no detail was given about the militants’ identities. But blame usually falls on the Pakistani Taliban, a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Tensions between the two countries have spiked with Pakistan demanding the Taliban administration stop the militants from using Afghan soil to launch attacks.

