North Korea restores border guard posts as tensions rise over its satellite launch, Seoul says
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea is restoring front-line guard posts that it had dismantled during a previous period of inter-Korean rapprochement. South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea building guard posts at border sites where its dismantled guard posts once stood. The military says it found North Korea deployed troops and heavy weapons there. Korean tensions heightened over North Korea’s recent spy satellite launch. South Korea had said it would partially suspend a 2018 inter-Korean deal and resume aerial surveillance in response to the satellite launch. North Korea said it would deploy powerful weapons at the border in a tit-for-tat measure.