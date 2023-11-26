China calls for a cease-fire in Myanmar fighting but will continue its own border drills

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is calling for a cease-fire in Myanmar after a coalition of ethnic fighters seized several crossings along Myanmar’s border with China in the past month. China’s military also says it will continue live-firing drills on its side of the frontier to test its “border control abilities and firepower capabilities” so the People’s Liberation Army is ready for any emergency. Myanmar’s government relies heavily on trade with China. Opposition alliance forces seized a major border gate in Muse township on Saturday. Muse hosts the 105-Mile Trade Zone and has the greatest volume of trade with China. It is the fourth border crossing seized by the alliance forces in a month of intense fighting between Myanmar’s military and opposition forces.

