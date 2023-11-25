Tens of thousands march in London calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have turned out on central London’s streets Saturday for a pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. At least five people were arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, police said. The National March for Palestine on Saturday is the latest in several huge protests staged in the British capital every weekend since the Israel-Hamas war began last month. In Paris, a march staged for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women drew both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists and other groups. Saturday’s protests came on the second day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.