Skyscraper-studded Dubai has flourished during regional crises. Could it benefit from hosting COP28?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai has a long history of finding economic success amid the war-ravaged woes of the wider Middle East. The United Arab Emirates hub rose rapidly from a creek-bound pearling village to a city associated with international glamor. Its ruling family likely views the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks as just another opportunity. However, hosting this year comes with significant perils. Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip could intrude on talks. Or, the city-state become synonymous with a collapse in negotiations on limiting emissions.

