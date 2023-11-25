Pakistani shopping mall blaze kills at least 10 people and injures 22 others

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a blaze has killed at least 10 people in a shopping mall. The multi-story RJ Mall is in a high-rise commercial building that also houses call centers and software firms. The mayor of the southwestern city of Karachi said Saturday morning’s fire injured at least 22 people, five in critical condition. Rescue work and a cooling operation are underway, he added. The cause of the fire is not immediately clear. Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province where such incidents are common. Earlier this year in April, a fire tore through a garment factory killing four firefighters. The flames ripped through the building, eventually causing it to collapse.

