A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students

NEW DELHI (AP) — News reports in India say that at least four students have died and 60 others have been injured in a stampede during a music festival at a university in southern India. The news agency Press Trust of India reported that the disaster happened Saturday at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala state. The students were enjoying a live musical event that was interrupted by rain. The audience sought shelter which resulted in a stampede. The Indian Express news website reported that at least two people among the injured are in a critical condition. The top elected official in Kerala said that he had ordered an investigation.

