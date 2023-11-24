Rescuers in India resume drilling to evacuate 41 construction workers from collapsed tunnel

UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Rescue teams have resumed drilling to reach 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks. A spokesperson for the Uttarakhand state government said a problem with the drilling machine halted the final phase of digging on Thursday and earlier Friday. He couldn’t say how long it would take to complete the digging and to bring the construction workers out. They have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 2.8-mile tunnel they were building to collapse about 650 feet from the entrance. Rescue teams still need to excavate up to 12 meters (40 feet) more to create a passageway.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.