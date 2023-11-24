Rescuers in India resume drilling to evacuate 41 construction workers from collapsed tunnel
UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Rescue teams have resumed drilling to reach 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks. A spokesperson for the Uttarakhand state government said a problem with the drilling machine halted the final phase of digging on Thursday and earlier Friday. He couldn’t say how long it would take to complete the digging and to bring the construction workers out. They have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 2.8-mile tunnel they were building to collapse about 650 feet from the entrance. Rescue teams still need to excavate up to 12 meters (40 feet) more to create a passageway.