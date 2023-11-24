Cleanup, air monitoring underway at Kentucky train derailment site

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials and crews with rail operator CSX are working to remove train cars and spilled material at the site of a derailment. A fire at the crash site prompted home evacuations in a nearby small town earlier this week. State officials say there have been no traces of toxic materials in the air since Thursday morning. The fire was extinguished Thursday. An access road has been built to reach the derailment area and a handful of crashed train cars have been removed, officials said Friday. The train derailed Wednesday and residents were encouraged to evacuate ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

