Slovakia’s government signs a memorandum with China’s Gotion High-Tech to build a car battery plant

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Slovak government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Gotion High-Tech and its local partner, InoBat, to build a car battery plant in Slovakia. The two companies formed Gotion InoBat Batteries, a Chinese-Slovak venture to build the plant in the town of Surany. It should create about 1,500 jobs and become operational in 2026. Financial details about the investment were not given. German car giant Volkswagen is the largest shareholder in Gotion High-Tech with a nearly 25% stake. Volkswagen has a car plant in Slovakia.

