Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response

ROME (AP) — Rome prosecutors have asked a judge to archive an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy’s 2020 Covid-19 response. The request from Rome prosecutors essentially closes the investigation without any charges. The investigation had focused on whether delayed lockdowns and Italy’s overall preparedness contributed to the toll. Already prosecutors had closed their case without filing charges against three of Italy’s past health ministers. On Thursday, they asked a judge to archive the case against nine other officials, including a former top official at the World Health Organization, Dr. Ranieri Guerra.

