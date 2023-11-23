English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza

LONDON (AP) — A council member at the English Football Association who made an inappropriate post regarding the war in Gaza has resigned from his position. Wasim Haq had been suspended for the comments he made earlier this month on social media. The comments reportedly referred to Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The post was deleted and Haq apologized. The FA was also conducting an investigation. Haq joined the FA Council in 2019. He was removed from a similar role on the Lawn Tennis Association Council last week.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.