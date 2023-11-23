Diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China will meet about resuming a trilateral leaders’ summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The top diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China are gathering in South Korea this weekend to discuss resuming their leaders’ summit, among other regional issues. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the meeting will take place Sunday in the southeastern city of Busan. An annual trilateral summit among the three Northeast Asian nations hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and often-touchy ties among them. The three-way summit began in 2008. The three nations are close economic and cultural partners. But their relationships have suffered on-and-off setbacks due to Japan’s wartime atrocities, the U.S.-China rivalry and North Korea’s nuclear program.

