Brazilian police bust international drug mule ring in Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Sao Paulo have discovered what appeared to be a drug mule ring in the western part of the city. The state’s public security secretary said in a statement that police arrested a 24 year-old man and detained 33 other individuals who said they were ingesting and transporting drugs to Europe. Police were acting on a tip received through a hotline about a property in the Vila Sonia neighborhood, where dozens of people lived and allegedly worked as drug mules. During the operation, police seized about 20 passports, work documents and dozens of tightly packed, oval shaped cocaine capsules.

