Argentina’s labor leaders warn of resistance to President-elect Milei’s radical reforms

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Right-wing populist Javier Milei has been president-elect just four days and already Argentina’s unions and social organizations are vowing pushback and even protests if he makes good on his promises to slash the size of the state and privatize companies. Milei says radical measures are needed to get the South American country’s moribund economy back to life and reduce annual inflation of 140%. The day after winning the election by a wide margin, the libertarian said that “everything that can be in the hands of the private sector will be in the hands of the private sector.” Union leaders said what they are hearing from Milie is in opposition to their interests.

