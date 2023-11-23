5 killed, including 2 police officers, in an ambush in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say at least two police officers and three civilians were shot dead in an ambush in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. The ambush took place Wednesday afternoon near a bird sanctuary in the Mixteca region, the latest in an escalating dispute between two local towns. Investigative police officers and local officials were visiting the township of San Miguel El Grande to resolve the latest territorial conflict when they were attacked by an armed group. More than 100 members of the military, National Guard and state security office have been sent to reinforce the area.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.