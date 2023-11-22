Utah Tech women’s hoops coach suspended for 2 games after investigation based on player complaints

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah Tech has suspended women’s basketball coach JD Gustin for two games following an investigation into allegations of misconduct by players. The Salt Lake Tribune reported parents of Utah Tech players hired a private investigator who submitted a report to the university in May alleging that Gustin bullied, physically intimidated and retaliated against players dating back to 2018. The university hired a consulting firm to review the complaints. Based on the results, the university suspended him for two games, and said it would use the findings to improve the women’s basketball program. Gustin did not return a voicemail or email seeking comment.

