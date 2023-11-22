Small Kentucky town urged to evacuate after train derails, spilling chemical
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A train has derailed and spilled a chemical in a remote part of eastern Kentucky, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate amid concerns about air quality. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that local officials in Rockcastle County were encouraging residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate. The railroad operator said in a statement that the derailment involved at least 16 cars and happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two of the derailed cars were carrying molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. The statement noted that sulfur dioxide is known to be released when the material burns.