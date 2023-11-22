Rebels claim to capture more ground in Congo’s east, raising further concerns about election safety

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A rebel group with alleged links to neighboring Rwanda claims to have seized a key town in Congo’s conflict-hit eastern region amid intense fighting. It raises further security concerns ahead of the country’s Dec. 20 presidential election. The Associated Press is not immediately able to verify who is in control of Mweso town, which is a little over 60 miles from the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma. The Congolese army confirms there is fighting in the area. Congo blames Rwanda for destabilizing it by backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda denies this.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.